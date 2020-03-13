Trump takes to ‘namaste’ amid COVID-19 pandemic, says India ahead of curve

President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar greet each other with a ‘namaste’ during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday in Washington. (AP Photo: Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar greet each other with a ‘namaste’ during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday in Washington. (AP Photo: Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar were photographed greeting each other with the traditional Indian gesture of namaste at the White House Thursday. US officials said this was “necessary” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Varadkar, who is of Indian-origin, and Trump posed for a photo after reporters in the Oval Office asked them how they greeted each other.

“We did not shake hands today. We looked at each other and said what we are going to do. You know, sort of a weird feeling,” Trump said. “I just got back from India. And I did not shake any hands there. And it’s very easy…”

Trump also referred to the Japanese method of greeting — by bowing ones head. “They (India and Japan) were ahead of the curve,” he added.

“I have never been a big hand-shaker, you probably heard. But once you become a politician, shaking hands is very normal. It’s a very strange feeling when people walk up and say ‘hi’,” the US President said.

“It almost feels impersonal or feels like you’re being rude, but we just can’t afford to think like that for the next few weeks,” Varadkar, meanwhile, said.

On Tuesday, the US President refused to get tested for coronavirus saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White House physician.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal. I would do it. I don’t feel that any reason… I feel extremely good. I feel very good,” Trump told reporters at the US Capitol, following a meeting with Senate Republicans on the coronavirus response.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Monday that Trump had not been tested because he had no symptoms and had not had “prolonged close contact” with any confirmed coronavirus patients.

Trump had also met a Brazilian official, who had tested positive for the virus, during a visit to the president’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida last weekend. After the news of Fabio Wajngarten, Brazil President’s communications director, testing positive sparked a minor crisis, Trump told reporters, “Let’s put it this way: I’m not concerned”.

