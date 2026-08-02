Trump media is selling early access to Trump’s own posts. Here’s what it means

Trump Media and Technology Group has started charging firms for faster, direct access to posts from President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account and other top accounts on the platform. On the surface, this looks like a routine business move.

Underneath, it raises questions about markets, conflicts of interest, and how a sitting president’s public statements are now being sold as a commercial product.

What exactly is being sold?

The new service, called Truth API, gives paying clients a real-time data feed of posts from Truth Social’s most-followed accounts, built specifically for firms that trade on this information. Subscribers get access to posts before they reach regular users on the platform. Plans reportedly cost as much as $100,000 a month, with the service aimed squarely at trading firms and businesses rather than everyday Truth Social users.

Also read Google approves Trump’s Truth Social for Play Store

Interim chief executive Kevin McGurn described it as a licensed feed of the platform’s “most market-moving Truths.” In practice, this means hedge funds, trading firms, and other financial players can now pay for faster, structured access to posts that have previously moved markets when shared publicly and for free.

Why does speed matter here?

In modern trading, being seconds or even milliseconds faster than other market participants can translate into real financial gain.

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If Trump’s posts on Truth Social already move markets, as CNBC reported officials and critics both acknowledge, then paid, faster access effectively creates a two-tier system: firms that can afford the subscription get an edge over those relying on the free, public version of the same posts. This is the central concern raised by Trump Media’s setup.

Former President Donald Trump’s page on Truth Social’s app, April 26, 2022. The deadline for the former president to pay a $454 million civil fraud penalty coincides with the expected closing of a deal involving his social media platform, Truth Social. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

Why are lawmakers worried about a conflict of interest?

Senators Adam Schiff and Elizabeth Warren argue the issue goes beyond ordinary business strategy. Trump’s family is the largest shareholder in Trump Media, the company selling this access. That means a sitting president’s public office and his family’s financial interests are now tied to a product built directly around his own social media posts.

The senators’ letter to the SEC frames this as a potential abuse of presidential position for private financial gain, at the expense of ordinary investors who cannot access the same paid feed.

The Securities and Exchange Commission regulates fair access to market-moving information and polices practices that could give some investors an unfair advantage over others. Whether Truth API crosses that line is not yet settled.

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What does this mean for ordinary investors?

For everyday investors without access to Truth API, the practical effect is a delay, however small, in seeing market-relevant posts compared to paying subscribers. Over time, this kind of gap can shape trading outcomes, particularly around fast-moving news like policy shifts or geopolitical developments, areas where Trump has previously posted before official channels caught up.

FILE – The download screen for Truth Social app is seen on a laptop computer, March 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Beyond this specific service, the episode highlights a broader shift: a president’s personal communication platform is now also a monetised financial product, with his family holding a direct stake in its success. Whether regulators intervene or not, the arrangement sets a precedent for how presidential communication, markets, and private business interests can intersect in ways not clearly covered by existing rules.