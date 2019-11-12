Trump, Macron to meet after French president criticized NATO

Toggle Menu
Macron tweeted that he had an ``excellent discussion'' with Trump on Monday evening about Syria, Iran and the NATO military alliance. They evoked ``lots of convergences,'' he said, without elaborating.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee presidential palace, as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 10, 2018. (REUTERS)

French President Emmanuel Macron says he will meet with US President Donald Trump ahead of the December 3-4 NATO summit in London.

The phone call comes after Macron claimed last week that a lack of U.S. leadership is causing the “brain death” of NATO and said the European Union must step up and start acting as a strategic world power.

Trump’s preoccupation with defense spending has been a constant theme since he came to office in 2016 and is expected to feature at the Dec. 3-4 summit in London.

