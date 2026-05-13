Trump arrives in China with top CEOs for talks with Xi Jinping on trade, Iran war

Trump-xi Jinping talks, US-China Summit: The summit is scheduled to begin on Thursday, when the two leaders will hold bilateral talks and a formal banquet. 

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 13, 2026 06:12 PM IST
Trump-Xi Meeting: trump in chinaTrump-Xi Meeting: President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing. (AP Photo)
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Trump-Xi Meeting: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday landed in Beijing for bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and discuss trade, Iran war and America’s arms sales to Taiwan among other issues.

The summit is scheduled to begin on Thursday, when the two leaders will hold bilateral talks and a formal banquet. Trump is accompanied by CEOs of tech firms including, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang among others.

Before departing the White House on Tuesday, Trump talked about US-China relations and told reporters, “We’re two superpowers. We’re the strongest nation on Earth in terms of military. China’s considered second.”

The summit in Beijing marks the first visit by a US president to China in nearly a decade as Trump aims to maintain a fragile trade truce with the second largest economy in the world and strike some deals, Reuters reported.

Referring to the CEO delegation accompanying him, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, “I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to ‘open up’ China so that these brilliant people can work their magic.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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