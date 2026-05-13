Trump arrives in China with top CEOs for talks with Xi Jinping on trade, Iran war

Trump-Xi Meeting: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday landed in Beijing for bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and discuss trade, Iran war and America’s arms sales to Taiwan among other issues.

The summit is scheduled to begin on Thursday, when the two leaders will hold bilateral talks and a formal banquet. Trump is accompanied by CEOs of tech firms including, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang among others.

Before departing the White House on Tuesday, Trump talked about US-China relations and told reporters, “We’re two superpowers. We’re the strongest nation on Earth in terms of military. China’s considered second.”