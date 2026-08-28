Lake Ontario in Canada is now ‘Lake America’ — Trump’s renaming order is a ‘joke’ for Canadians

Trump has signed an order renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America," deepening his trade war with Canada. Mark Carney hit back, invoking the lake's 400-year-old Indigenous name.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readAug 28, 2026 08:20 AM IST First published on: Aug 28, 2026 at 08:05 AM IST
US-Canada trade warPresident Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday renaming Lake Ontario as ‘Lake America’, deepening his trade war with Canada, according to Associated Press (AP). The executive order provides for renaming the lake within the United States. This means the order updates the lake’s designation for the US geographic naming service, though it carries no legal weight beyond American borders and cannot compel Canada, or the rest of the world, to follow suit.

What prompted Trump to sign the order?

Trump had floated the idea for days, posting on Truth Social that Washington did not “expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer.” The order followed a weekend in which the US imposed 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, prompting Ottawa to respond with retaliatory tariffs of its own on Tuesday, covering everything from steel and dairy to everyday household goods.

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Canada-US
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Signing the order at the Resolute Desk, with a large map reading “Lake America” propped behind him, Trump told reporters Canada had been “the worst” to deal with on trade, adding that “they feel entitled and we can’t have that.”

How did Mark Carney respond?

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected the move in a post on X, pointing to the lake’s Indigenous roots while framing the episode as part of a broader transformation under Trump, AP reported. He explained that the name comes from the Wendat word “Ontari’io,” which he said fittingly means “the lake is beautiful, the lake is big,” noting it is more than 400 years old and predates both Canadian Confederation and the American Declaration of Independence.

Carney went on to suggest the renaming fits a wider pattern, remarking that America’s trading relationships, foreign policies, national monuments and now its “hydronyms” all appeared to be shifting. He closed firmly, insisting Canadians would keep calling the lake by its true name “then, now and always.”

What is Lake Ontario and who controls it?

Lake Ontario is the smallest by surface area of North America’s five Great Lakes, forming part of the border between the US state of New York and the Canadian province of Ontario. Neither country owns the lake outright; it is a shared boundary water, jointly managed under longstanding US-Canada agreements, with the International Joint Commission overseeing water levels and cross-border use.

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Ontario Premier Doug Ford also dismissed the move on social media, insisting the lake would remain “Lake Ontario to Canadians and the rest of the world. Now and forever.” Canadian historian Robert Bothwell went further, calling the renaming “a joke in an awful way” and warning that if tech companies like Apple or Google adopted the new name on their maps, it could provoke a backlash and even boycotts in Canada. Online, the reaction took a lighter turn too, with commentators noting that dropping Ontario from the Great Lakes mnemonic H-O-M-E-S would leave behind the rather fitting acronym S-H-A-M-E.

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For now, the dispute remains largely symbolic. Trump’s order changes how the US government refers to the lake domestically, but Canada is under no obligation to adopt the name, and there is no single international body that decides what shared bodies of water should be called. The episode nonetheless adds to a fast-deteriorating relationship between Washington and Ottawa, with tariffs, trade retaliation and now naming disputes all playing out in the same week.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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