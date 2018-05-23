Trump-Kim meeting set to take place on June 12, says Mike Pompeo

According to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Kim-Trump meet is likely to take place on June 12. (Source: AP Photo) According to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Kim-Trump meet is likely to take place on June 12. (Source: AP Photo)

The historic meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set to take place on June 12, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Testifying before a powerful Congressional committee, Pompeo identified de-nuclearisation of North Korea as one of the top national security priority of the Trump Administration. “The maximum pressure campaign of diplomatic and economic sanctions is bearing fruit with the historic meeting set to take place on June 12,” Pompeo said in his testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

This campaign, he said, has been undertaken in concert with an unprecedented number of allies and partners. “Our posture will not change until we see credible steps taken toward the complete, verifiable, and irreversible de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula. We are clear-eyed about the regime’s history,” Pompeo said. “It’s time to solve this once and for all. A bad deal is not an option. The American people are counting on us to get this right. If the right deal is not on the table, we will respectfully walk away,” the top American diplomat said.

Pompeo’s remarks came a day after President Trump on Tuesday suggested that his historic summit with Kim “may not work out” even as he asserted that the North Korean leader was “serious” about denuclearisation.

