‘They better not do that’: Donald Trump vows ‘unprecedented force’ if Iran tries to avenge Ayotollah Khamenei’s death

US President Donald Trump Sunday warned Iran not to retaliate to its Operation Epic Fury. Iran had earlier vowed to hit back with major force after US-Israeli strikes killed their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump said Tehran “better not do that”.

Trump added if Iran goes ahead with their plan of attacking, he will hit them with a force they’ve never seen.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”