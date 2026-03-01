‘They better not do that’: Donald Trump vows ‘unprecedented force’ if Iran tries to avenge Ayotollah Khamenei’s death

Trump said that if Iran goes ahead with their plan of attack United States, he will hit them with a force they've never seen.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 1, 2026 12:27 PM IST
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
US President Donald Trump Sunday warned Iran not to retaliate to its Operation Epic Fury. Iran had earlier vowed to hit back with major force after US-Israeli strikes killed their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump said Tehran “better not do that”.

Trump added if Iran goes ahead with their plan of attacking, he will hit them with a force they’ve never seen.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Trump’s statement come after Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened to launch its “most-intense offensive operation” ever targeting Israel and US bases — inresponse to killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a massive US-Israeli airstrike.

“The most devastating offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces will begin toward the occupied territories and American terrorist bases in just moments,” it said a few hours ago.

As per New York Times, Iranian officials have promised to continue the fight Sunday morning. Ali Larijani, a senior leader and Khamenei confidant, vowed that Iranian forces would fight even harder on Sunday, in remarks carried by Iranian media.

Seven other senior Iranian officials were also killed in attacks on Tehran Saturday. Trump has said the “heavy and pinpoint bombing” was to continue through the week or as long as necessary.

 

