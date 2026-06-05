Trump calls it ‘a very good reason’ to restart war if Iran kills US military personnel

US President Donald Trump has declared that if Iran kills American military personnel, it would constitute “a very good reason” to restart full-scale military conflict with the Iranian regime.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump established what he termed a clear “red line” in the ongoing tensions with Iran. When directly asked whether the killing of American troops would trigger renewed military action, the US President confirmed that such an event would justify resuming the war.

Trump’s warning

“This would be a very good reason to restart the war,” Trump stated regarding the potential death of US service members at Iranian hands.