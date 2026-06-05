Trump calls it ‘a very good reason’ to restart war if Iran kills US military personnel

US President Donald Trump has declared that if Irankills American military personnel, it would constitute “a very good reason” to restart full-scale military conflict with the Iranian regime.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump established what he termed a clear “red line” in the ongoing tensions with Iran. When directly asked whether the killing of American troops would trigger renewed military action, the US President confirmed that such an event would justify resuming the war.
Trump’s warning
“This would be a very good reason to restart the war,” Trump stated regarding the potential death of US service members at Iranian hands.
In the same White House briefing, Trump downplayed Iran’s military capabilities and said, “They have neither a navy nor an air force; we have eliminated their leadership. They had 159 ships, and all of them are lying at the bottom of the sea. We have taken photos of them down there.” Trump further dismissed reports of Iranian strength as “fake news” and called claims of Iranian success “unbelievable”.
#WATCH | On Iran, US President Donald Trump says, “There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership… Then you read in the fake news that they are doing really well in the war, this is unbelievable… They have 159 ships and all of them lie at the bottom of the… pic.twitter.com/TFAGvqylRM
The US President’s remarks follow a significant congressional action on June 4, when the US House of Representatives voted 215-208 to approve a war powers resolution requiring Trump to seek Congressional approval to continue the Iran war or withdraw troops.
A handful of Republicans joined Democrats in the vote, defying the President to end the three-month-long conflict. Trump criticised those who voted against him, claiming they would rather see the country “fail” than give him another victory.
The warning comes against the backdrop of earlier American casualties. In March 2026, three US service members were confirmed killed in Iranian strikes, with US media indicating they were stationed in Kuwait. Five additional service members were reported seriously injured during that operation.
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At the time, Trump stated, “Regrettably, it is likely that more will follow before this concludes. That’s the reality. More losses are likely, but we will do everything possible to prevent that.”
The escalating tensions have affected multiple countries in the Middle East region. Iran has launched numerous attacks targeting Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. Casualty figures include at least 201 deaths and 747 injured in Iran, nine deaths and 121 wounded in Israel, one death in Kuwait, three in the UAE, and two in Iraq since the escalation began.
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