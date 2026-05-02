Trump says he won’t end Iran war ‘early’ without achieving US objectives: ‘Naval blockade more effective than bombing’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he will not end the war on Iran “early” until Washington’s objectives in Iran are met. “There’s never been anything like it, and frankly, we’re doing just about as well in Iran. But I don’t like talking about it until the job is finished. Let’s not talk about anything until he gets finished,” Trump said in Florida, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

“But think of it — their navy’s gone, their air force is gone, their whole place is gone. And then we get people to say that we’re not winning. We get the radical left to say we’re not winning. We’re not winning. They don’t have any military left. It’s unbelievable. It’s actually, I believe it’s treasonous,” he added.