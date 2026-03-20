After Trump’s ‘finish off Iran’ threat, 6 nations join hands to break Hormuz blockade

A day after US President Donald Trump threatened to “finish off Iran” to put “non-responsive Allies in gear”, six nations signalled they may explore a joint effort to address Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could ease oil and gas prices across the world. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global energy corridor, which facilitate the passage of 20% of the world’s oil transit.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan said they are open to planning a mission aimed at restoring access through the vital shipping lane. However, no timeline or nature of the joint effort has been announced yet. Germany and the Netherlands have made it clear that their involvement would depend on a ceasefire or, at minimum, a halt in hostilities.