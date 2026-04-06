‘They are going to pay a big price’: Trump, as Iran rejects ceasefire proposal

Soon after Iran rejected the ceasefire proposal to end the five-week war in West Asia, US President Donald Trump on Monday said “they are going to pay a big price for that,” reaffirming that Tuesday is the final deadline.

“War could end very quickly if they do the things they need to do,” Trump said adding that Iran’s ‌proposal ​was significant ​but ​not good ​enough.

The US President said “war is about one thing — Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.”

Trump was answering questions during the White House Easter Egg Roll.

(This is a developing story)