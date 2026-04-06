‘They are going to pay a big price’: Trump, as Iran rejects ceasefire proposal

Iran rejected the ceasefire proposal to end the end the five-week war in West Asia

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 6, 2026 09:04 PM IST
US President Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump. (File Photo)
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Soon after Iran rejected the ceasefire proposal to end the five-week war in West Asia, US President Donald Trump on Monday said “they are going to pay a big price for that,” reaffirming that Tuesday is the final deadline.

“War could end very quickly if they do the things they need to do,” Trump said adding that Iran’s ‌proposal ​was significant ​but ​not good ​enough.

The US President said “war is about one thing — Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.”

Trump was answering questions during the White House Easter Egg Roll.

(This is a developing story)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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