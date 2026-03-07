Trump says Iran has ‘surrendered’ to Middle East neighbours, ‘will be hit very hard’ tonight

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that Iran will be “hit very hard tonight,” accusing the country of planning to “take over and rule” the Middle Eastern countries. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he was considering widening the areas and groups of people being, targeted.
The US president said in his post, “Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries.”
Trump further said that Iran is no longer the “bully of the Middle East”, calling the country the “loser of the Middle East”. He further said that Iran will be “hit very hard” tonight, without giving much detail.
“Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time,” he wrote in his post.
Iran apologies to neighbours
This came shortly after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an apology for issuing strikes against neighbouring countries amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. In his statement, a week into the war, Pezeshkian also rejected Trump’s repeated demands for surrender.
The conflict between Iran, US and Israel continued on Saturday, marking the eighth day of the war which has spread across the region, rattled global markets and air travel and left Iran’s own leadership greatly weakened by hundreds of Israeli and American airstrikes.
The conflict started when an airstrike on February 28 killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose funeral now stands delayed amid continued airstrikes from both sides.
