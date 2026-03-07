Trump says Iran has ‘surrendered’ to Middle East neighbours, ‘will be hit very hard’ tonight

House Speaker Mike Johnson, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio listen during a roundtable discussion on college sports in the East Room of the White House. (AP)

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that Iran will be “hit very hard tonight,” accusing the country of planning to “take over and rule” the Middle Eastern countries. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he was considering widening the areas and groups of people ​being, targeted.

The US president said in his post, “Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries.”