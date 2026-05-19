Iran warns of ‘new fronts’ of war against US after Trump’s Tuesday ‘attack’ reveal

Trump's Iran strike delay takes centre stage as Tehran warns of “new fronts” and negotiations over a truce and nuclear deal remain stalled.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 19, 2026 05:47 PM IST
iran war, trump attack delaySmoke rises from Kuwait international airport after a drone strike on fuel storage in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (AP Photo)
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After US President Donald Trump said that America suspended its strikes on Iran following intervention by Gulf nations, Tehran’s army reportedly warned that it would “open new fronts” against Washington if its military resumes attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Trump on Monday said that he had planned “a very major attack” against Iran after the deadlock over the truce deal lingered but put it off “for a little while, hopefully, maybe forever.” The US president said America’s allies in the Gulf, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia urged him to wait for two to three days as they felt a truce with Iran is near, AP reported.

Iran warns of new fronts and methods

Iran army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said, “If the enemy is foolish enough to fall into the Zionist trap again and launches new aggression against our beloved Iran, we will open new fronts against it, with new equipment and new methods,” Tehran’s ISNA news agency reported.

Trump demands acceptable deal and readies military

Informing about delaying the attacks on Iran, Trump, in a Truth Social post said he had been informed that the deal with Iran “very acceptable” to the US, adding that there would be “no nuclear weapons for Iran.”

Trump, however, said that he has asked the country’s military leaders “to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable deal is not reached.”

Diplomatic channels and ongoing port blockade

The announcement by the US president came as Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed that Pakistan has shared Tehran’s latest proposal to the US.

After the US military started its blockade of Iranian ports, the negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz has remained in a deadlock.

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A New York Times report earlier stated that US forces were eyeing to target Iran’s ballistic missile sites, however, Trump did not elaborate on the specific targets of the American military.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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