Trump says Hormuz will be open ‘very soon’, threatens to hit Iran ‘really hard’ if it backs out

US President Donald Trump said that the Strait ​of ​Hormuz “is going to be open very ⁠soon,” warning that if Iran backed out, it would be “hit very hard”.

“The Strait’s going to be open very soon, or they are going to get hit very hard,” he said.

“If they back out again, they are going to get hit really hard. They know that. They understand that. I have no choice,” Trump later added.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, he said that there was an “all-day negotiation” with Tehran on Tuesday (Aug 4), and that both countries were having “very good” discussions, adding that his first choice was pushing for a diplomatic agreement.