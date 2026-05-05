Iran launches renewed missile attacks in Gulf as Hormuz flares up amid Trump warning: 5 developments

The fragile ceasefire in West Asia between US-Israel and Iran was at the brink when Tehran launched missile attacks at UAE and claimed to have attacked a US warship near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday as Washington and Iran wrestled to control the key waterway.
However, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday accused the Trump administration of breaching the nearly four-week old truce and said that Washington and its allies have endangered the energy and shipping transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
01
UAE under fire
Since the ceasefire paused the conflict in the Gulf, it was the first time that the United Arab Emirates defended itself against Iranian strikes and the country’s defence ministry stated that it engaged 15 missiles and four drones fired by Iran.
Due to the renewed attacks, the education ministry of UAE shifted the schools to remote learning until the situation is assessed next on Friday.
02
Indian nationals injured in UAE
In the eastern emirate of Fujairah, an Iranian drone triggered a blaze at a state-owned oil facility where three Indian nationals were injured. India condemned the strikes and termed the attack on civilians and civilian infrastructure “unacceptable” and demanded a halt to all the hostilities immediately.
Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable.
India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through…
“The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.
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Oil prices rise sharply
Oil prices posted sharp gains on Monday after Iran renewed its attacks in the Gulf and uncertainty prevailed over vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
The global oil benchmark, Brent Crude, jumped 5.8% to $114.4 on Monday, which was its highest closing price in 2026, CNN reported.
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Trump vows to reopen Strait of Hormuz
US President Donald Trump vowed to reopen the Hormuz and warned Iran would be “blown off the face of the earth” if it targets American ships trying to reopen the critical waterway.
Speaking to Fox News, Trump said the US Navy was ready to respond if its naval operation came under attack.
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Iran claims of attacking US warship, America denies
Iran’s Fars news agency on Monday claimed that Tehran’s military attacked a US warship with two missiles as it attempted to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
However, the US Central Command denied the Iranian state media claims and stated in a post on X, “No US Navy ships have been struck. US forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports.”
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