Oil will flow through Hormuz with or without Iran help, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said Iran is agreeing to all the things that they have to agree to.

US President Donald Trump has slammed Iran’s handling of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a “very poor job”. He said the situation did not match “the agreement” the US and Iran have. He also said oil will flow through the Strait of Hormuz with or without Iran’s help.

His remarks only highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the ceasefire over what the deal actually covers.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government is preparing for direct negotiations with Lebanon. The talks are expected to centre on disarming Hezbollah and moving towards normalising relations. However, bombing in Lebanon continued on Friday.