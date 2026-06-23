Nuclear weapons threat ‘supersedes’ depression: Donald Trump

Donald Trump said a nuclear-armed Iran posed a greater threat than any economic fallout from resumed military strikes.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJun 23, 2026 07:51 AM IST First published on: Jun 23, 2026 at 07:16 AM IST
Trump Iran USPresident Donald Trump holds a signed executive order about quantum computing, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump Monday said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon outweighs the risk of triggering a global economic depression and warned that military action remains on the table if Tehran fails to honour its commitments.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said a nuclear-armed Iran posed a greater threat than any economic fallout from resumed military strikes, directly addressing concerns that a return to war could tip the world into recession.

“Nuclear weapon supersedes depression,” Trump said. “Depression is real bad but a nuclear weapon will cause depression much more quickly.”

Asked whether he was willing to risk a worldwide economic downturn by striking Iran again if the deal collapses, Trump said: “It’s not going to cause depression not the way I’m doing it.” He went on to say that if Iran did not comply, he would act regardless. “If Iran doesn’t live up to their agreement, or if they’re not behaving, I will do what I have to do. As long as Iran respects us, we are not going to have any trouble.”

Trump Iran US
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Trump also acknowledged earlier this week that economic fears, including the prospect of being compared to Herbert Hoover — the US president associated with the Great Depression — had been among the factors that led him to sign the ceasefire memorandum with Iran.

Also read Iran agrees to invite IAEA nuclear inspectors, Vance says; Tehran says nuclear issue ‘barely discussed’

Monday’s remarks appeared to signal that while economics drove him to the table, they would not stop him from walking away.

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Asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stated intention to keep Israeli troops in southern Lebanon an apparent contradiction of the memorandum’s call for a ceasefire on all fronts Trump said he would look into the matter, adding that he knows how to deal with Netanyahu.

(With inputs from CNN)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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