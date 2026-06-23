Nuclear weapons threat ‘supersedes’ depression: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump Monday said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon outweighs the risk of triggering a global economic depression and warned that military action remains on the table if Tehran fails to honour its commitments.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said a nuclear-armed Iran posed a greater threat than any economic fallout from resumed military strikes, directly addressing concerns that a return to war could tip the world into recession.

“Nuclear weapon supersedes depression,” Trump said. “Depression is real bad but a nuclear weapon will cause depression much more quickly.”

REPORTER: ‘If the war with Iran could cause a worldwide depression… are you willing to risk economic catastrophe?’



TRUMP: ‘Nuclear weapon supersedes depression’ pic.twitter.com/WPh5ZPuDo8 — RT (@RT_com) June 22, 2026

Asked whether he was willing to risk a worldwide economic downturn by striking Iran again if the deal collapses, Trump said: “It’s not going to cause depression not the way I’m doing it.” He went on to say that if Iran did not comply, he would act regardless. “If Iran doesn’t live up to their agreement, or if they’re not behaving, I will do what I have to do. As long as Iran respects us, we are not going to have any trouble.”

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Trump also acknowledged earlier this week that economic fears, including the prospect of being compared to Herbert Hoover — the US president associated with the Great Depression — had been among the factors that led him to sign the ceasefire memorandum with Iran.

Monday’s remarks appeared to signal that while economics drove him to the table, they would not stop him from walking away.

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Asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stated intention to keep Israeli troops in southern Lebanon an apparent contradiction of the memorandum’s call for a ceasefire on all fronts Trump said he would look into the matter, adding that he knows how to deal with Netanyahu.

(With inputs from CNN)