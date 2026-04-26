Iran behind Trump dinner shooting? US President hits back with ‘winning the…war’ message

US President Donald Trump said there is no clear evidence yet linking Iran to the shooting that disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but added investigators are still examining all angles.

Despite the breach, Trump struck a defiant tone, saying the incident would not affect US actions abroad. “This incident won’t deter me from winning the Iran war,” he said .

“I don’t think so, but you never know… we’re going to know a lot,” Trump said when asked about a possible Iran connection during his press briefing after the incident.

#WATCH | Shots fired at White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC | When asked whether the assailant has any relation with Iran, US President Donald Trump says, “I don’t think so, but you never know. We’re going to know a lot. We have the best people in the world… pic.twitter.com/9S775drL1e — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

Suspect not cooperating, no confirmed Iran link: Top US official

Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting is not believed to be cooperating with investigators and will be formally charged in federal court on Monday. Blanche added that authorities do not yet know of any Iran connection, as investigators continue to examine the motive behind the attack

The incident occurred late Saturday at the Washington Hilton, where gunshots were heard as a suspect attempted to breach a security checkpoint during the high-profile event . Trump said the suspect, believed to be from California, was “probably a lone shooter” and had arrived armed with multiple weapons while wearing a bulletproof vest.

The attacker was quickly subdued by Secret Service personnel, while Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed off stage moments after the shots were heard. Trump said he “guessed” he could have been the intended target, though no confirmation has been given by officials.

Authorities have not established a motive so far, with early indications pointing to a lone-actor scenario.