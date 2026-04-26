Iran behind Trump dinner shooting? US President hits back with ‘winning the…war’ message

Trump said the suspect, believed to be from California, was "probably a lone shooter" and had arrived armed with multiple weapons while wearing a bulletproof vest.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 26, 2026 06:08 PM IST
President Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump at White House media briefing room.
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US President Donald Trump said there is no clear evidence yet linking Iran to the shooting that disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but added investigators are still examining all angles.

Despite the breach, Trump struck a defiant tone, saying the incident would not affect US actions abroad. “This incident won’t deter me from winning the Iran war,” he said .

“I don’t think so, but you never know… we’re going to know a lot,” Trump said when asked about a possible Iran connection during his press briefing after the incident.

Suspect not cooperating, no confirmed Iran link: Top US official

Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting is not believed to be cooperating with investigators and will be formally charged in federal court on Monday. Blanche added that authorities do not yet know of any Iran connection, as investigators continue to examine the motive behind the attack

The incident occurred late Saturday at the Washington Hilton, where gunshots were heard as a suspect attempted to breach a security checkpoint during the high-profile event . Trump said the suspect, believed to be from California, was “probably a lone shooter” and had arrived armed with multiple weapons while wearing a bulletproof vest.

The attacker was quickly subdued by Secret Service personnel, while Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed off stage moments after the shots were heard. Trump said he “guessed” he could have been the intended target, though no confirmation has been given by officials.

Authorities have not established a motive so far, with early indications pointing to a lone-actor scenario.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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