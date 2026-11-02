Trump vows quick end to Iran conflict ‘one way or the other’; ‘we’ll put it away very soon’

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran could come to an end soon, either through a negotiated agreement or another American offensive.

Speaking to Right Side Broadcasting Network, Trump described the US campaign as a major success and suggested that Washington would bring the conflict to an end, one way or another.

“We’ve had such a victory, and we’ll put it away very soon, one way or the other,” he said.

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“Either they’ll make a deal, or we’ll just end it. End it — I guess you could say maybe the easy way,” the US president added, suggesting that the new US military offensive would be more successful than the previous ones.