Trump vows quick end to Iran conflict ‘one way or the other’; ‘we’ll put it away very soon’

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US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran could come to an end soon, either through a negotiated agreement or another American offensive.
Speaking to Right Side Broadcasting Network, Trump described the US campaign as a major success and suggested that Washington would bring the conflict to an end, one way or another.
“We’ve had such a victory, and we’ll put it away very soon, one way or the other,” he said.
“Either they’ll make a deal, or we’ll just end it. End it — I guess you could say maybe the easy way,” the US president added, suggesting that the new US military offensive would be more successful than the previous ones.
Trump on Iran:
Iran will either make a deal, or we will end it. https://t.co/ogwaC44ixO
— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 1, 2026
Later, during a campaign rally in Iowa, Trump said that he may have to give Tehran “the hammer” at some unspecified time.
“And the only reason why I’m not finished with Iran is I want to be nice. I want to try and save all those lives if I can… But at some point we’re going to have to give them the hammer,” the Republican leader told his supporters ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
Trump confirms ‘very good talk’ with Netanyahu, says Iran was among the topics
Trump confirmed that he held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, describing the discussion as a “very good talk.”
While declining to reveal further details of the conversation, Trump said that Iran was among the issues discussed by the two leaders.
The Axios news site reported that the conversation between the two leaders was tense, as Trump reportedly indicated that he wanted to give diplomatic negotiations a chance to succeed, while Netanyahu pushed for an imminent military strike against Iran.