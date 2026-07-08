Trump was talking about Iran. Then he mentioned the ‘Islamic Republic of Japan’

US President Donald Trump meets with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump mistakenly referred to Iran as the “Islamic Republic of Japan” while discussing the conflict in West Asia during a press interaction at the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday.

The verbal slip came as Trump defended recent US military strikes on Iran and declared that the interim ceasefire with Tehran was effectively “over”, while warning that Washington was prepared to launch more attacks if necessary.

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What did Trump say?

Speaking to reporters, Trump was describing an Iranian missile attack on a US aircraft carrier when he appeared to mix up the two countries. “We have 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan. They were shot at the aircraft carrier over a period of about one hour,” Trump said.