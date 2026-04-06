‘200 men to pick up one’: Trump on stranded US Air Force officer’s rescue operation

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that approximately 200 men were deployed to pick up the US Air Force officer who was stranded in Iran after his fighter jet was struck down on Friday during a Operation Epic Fury mission.

The US President said the mission involved 155 aircraft, including 4 bombers, 64 fighters, 48 refueling tankers, and 13 rescue aircraft, among other assets. He added that the aerial assets sent for the extraction were flying in extremely low altitudes and were fired at.

While the pilot of the F-15E Strike Eagle jet was immediately rescued, the extraction of the Colonel-ranked weapons systems officer was announced on Sunday. The extraction took place alongside the rescue of a jet pilot on Saturday. Trump said the two military personnel were rescued separately, from deep within Iranian territory.