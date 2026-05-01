Iran ‘digging out missiles’ after strikes, US fears renewed attacks: Report

Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, following the joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28, 2026. Alongside the closure, Iran launched retaliatory attacks on US and Israeli bases across the Middle East. (AP Photo)
In the latest developments, US officials believe that Iran is attempting to rebuild its drone and missile capabilities. The renewed activity has raised concerns in Washington about the possibility of Iran resuming attacks across the Middle East if US President Donald Trump decides to restart military operations, according to a report by NBC News.
The report, citing US officials and two other sources familiar with the matter, said the Iranian regime had concealed missiles and other munitions from recent joint US-Israeli airstrikes.
On April 30, Trump was scheduled to meet his national security team to review next steps regarding potential military action. The discussions, involving Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, were expected to focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and exploring options to eliminate Iran’s nuclear material.
No final decision has been made, and Trump is yet to confirm the course of action.
The closure of Strait of Hormuz
Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, following the joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28, 2026. Alongside the closure, Iran launched retaliatory attacks on US and Israeli bases across the Middle East.
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global oil transit route, and its closure triggered a surge in oil prices around the world.
A two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran came into effect on April 8 after talks held in Islamabad under Pakistan’s mediation. Iran initially rejected the draft proposal and later presented a 10-point plan for a peace agreement.
Despite the ceasefire coming into effect, both sides were accused of violating the agreement. After the truce expired, US President Trump extended it, seeking a formal proposal from Iran at Pakistan’s request.
Amid these developments, US officials said that on April 22, Trump gave Iran three to five days to engage in negotiations after resolving internal government differences, warning that military action could resume if talks did not progress.
Pete Hegseth’s comments on Iranian movements
Following the reports of Iranian activities, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on April 16 at the Pentagon that Washington was closely tracking Iran’s military movements.
“We know what military assets you are moving and where you are moving them to,” Pete Hegseth said.
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Trump’s China visit
President Trump is scheduled to visit China in mid-May, where he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. China has, on several occasions, faced allegations of supplying weapons and military support to Iran.
The White House said the meeting had previously been postponed due to the Iran conflict but is now being treated as a priority, with no further delays expected.
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