Iran ‘digging out missiles’ after strikes, US fears renewed attacks: Report

Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, following the joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28, 2026. Alongside the closure, Iran launched retaliatory attacks on US and Israeli bases across the Middle East. (AP Photo)

In the latest developments, US officials believe that Iran is attempting to rebuild its drone and missile capabilities. The renewed activity has raised concerns in Washington about the possibility of Iran resuming attacks across the Middle East if US President Donald Trump decides to restart military operations, according to a report by NBC News.

The report, citing US officials and two other sources familiar with the matter, said the Iranian regime had concealed missiles and other munitions from recent joint US-Israeli airstrikes.

On April 30, Trump was scheduled to meet his national security team to review next steps regarding potential military action. The discussions, involving Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, were expected to focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and exploring options to eliminate Iran’s nuclear material.