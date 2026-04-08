US-Iran war: Escalation or exit? What will Trump do as his Iran deadline expires

Trump's latest deadline to halt the conflict in West Asia and reopen the Strait of Hormuz came as he issued another threat to Iran. (AI Generated Image)

Soon after US President Donald Trump warned Iran that the American military would strike its power plants and energy infrastructure if a US-backed proposal was not accepted by Tehran by Wednesday, 5:30 am IST, the Islamic Republic urged young people to form human chains around power plants and other potential targets.

The US president’s latest deadline to halt the conflict in West Asia and reopen the Strait of Hormuz came as he issued another threat to Iran, stating that a “whole civilization will die tonight” if Tehran failed to meet the deadline and strike a deal.

After pushing the deadline four times in the past month, Trump said Wednesday’s deadline was final, adding that there would be no further extensions and that the US military would “obliterate” the Islamic Republic if a major diplomatic breakthrough did not take place.