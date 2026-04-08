US-Iran war: Escalation or exit? What will Trump do as his Iran deadline expires

Soon after US President Donald Trump warned Iran that the American military would strike its power plants and energy infrastructure if a US-backed proposal was not accepted by Tehran by Wednesday, 5:30 am IST, the Islamic Republic urged young people to form human chains around power plants and other potential targets.
The US president’s latest deadline to halt the conflict in West Asia and reopen the Strait of Hormuz came as he issued another threat to Iran, stating that a “whole civilization will die tonight” if Tehran failed to meet the deadline and strike a deal.
After pushing the deadline four times in the past month, Trump said Wednesday’s deadline was final, adding that there would be no further extensions and that the US military would “obliterate” the Islamic Republic if a major diplomatic breakthrough did not take place.
According to reports, Trump may proceed with a full-scale escalation against Iran if the country does not agree to a US-backed ceasefire. (AI generated image)
What are Trump’s options when his Iran deadline expires?
Full-scale escalation
According to reports, Trump may proceed with a full-scale escalation against Iran if the country does not agree to a US-backed ceasefire and reopen the strait. This option is supported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reportedly told Trump two days ago that the Iranian regime was on the brink and that one final blow could bring it down.
However, the aims of the US and Israel differ in their joint approach to Iran. Quoting Sima Shine, a senior researcher, The Telegraph UK reported that Netanyahu faces an election in October, and if the Iranian regime remains standing, it could work against his political interests.
If the US chooses to mount a heavy attack on Iran, it would be because Trump calculates it to be in American interests, Shine said.
11th-hour deal with Iran
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If reports are to be believed, both the US and Iran have been looking for ways to halt the hostilities, which have caused substantial military, structural and social damage in Tehran.
As Trump faces soaring crude prices and souring relations with allies in Asia, the Gulf and Europe, there are reportedly growing concerns about Washington getting stuck in an Iraq-style situation.
US Vice President JD Vance and Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, are reportedly among those pushing Trump for an off-ramp in the war against Iran.
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