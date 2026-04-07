‘Trump has 20 hours to surrender or allies will return to stone age’: Iran dares US amid deadline scare

Soon after US President Donald Trump issued a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and consider a ceasefire proposal to pause the hostilities in West Asia, an adviser to Tehran’s parliament speaker, Mahdi Mohammadi declared that the Islamic nation won’t back down and warned that Washington’s allies would be sent back to “stone age” if US doesn’t back down.
In a post on X, Mohammadi, who is adviser to Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned that if Trump doesn’t surrender in 20 hours, then Tehran would send America’s allies in the region to “stone age”.
“Iran has clearly and overtly won the war and will only accept an ending that consolidates its gains and creates a new security regime in the region,” Mohammadi wrote.
The adviser to Iran’s parliament speaker further added, “The true state of affairs is this: it is Trump who has about 20 hours to either surrender to Iran or his allies will return to the Stone Age. We will not back down!”
Iran has warned it would strike the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln if it comes within range. (AP Photo)
Trump’s ‘stone age’ warning
The latest jibe by Iranian official was in response to Trump’s earlier claim where he threatened Tehran that the country would be pushed to “stone age” if it fails to agree to Washington’s demands.
Trump has repeatedly stated that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is non-negotiable and has warned Tehran of striking its energy infrastructure if the Islamic nation doesn’t act within the deadline.
The US president had last week said America was on track to fulfill its military objectives in Iran “very shortly.” “We are going to bring them back to the stone ages where they belong,” he added.
Story continues below this ad
Trump on Tuesday warned that a “whole civilization will die tonight” if Tehran does not meet his latest deadline for the Islamic Republic to agree to a deal which includes the reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More