‘Trump has 20 hours to surrender or allies will return to stone age’: Iran dares US amid deadline scare

Trump has warned that US military would strike Iran's energy plants if a deal is not reached by the deadline. (Photo: AP)

Soon after US President Donald Trump issued a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and consider a ceasefire proposal to pause the hostilities in West Asia, an adviser to Tehran’s parliament speaker, Mahdi Mohammadi declared that the Islamic nation won’t back down and warned that Washington’s allies would be sent back to “stone age” if US doesn’t back down.

In a post on X, Mohammadi, who is adviser to Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned that if Trump doesn’t surrender in 20 hours, then Tehran would send America’s allies in the region to “stone age”.

“Iran has clearly and overtly won the war and will only accept an ending that consolidates its gains and creates a new security regime in the region,” Mohammadi wrote.