Trump says Iran ceasefire ‘over’ after fresh US strikes, but leaves door open for talks

“For me, I think it’s over. It’s just a waste of time dealing with them,” Trump told reporters when asked about the status of the ceasefire.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 8, 2026 02:37 PM IST
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday. (AP)President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday. (AP)
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the interim agreement with Iran is “over” even as he maintained that the talks over the peace deal will continue.

“For me, I think it’s over. It’s just a waste of time dealing with them,” Trump told reporters when asked about the status of the ceasefire. He was speaking on the sidelines of the two-day NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

US launches strikes on over 80 Iranian military targets

The President’s remark comes hours after the US launched strikes on over 80 Iranian military targets after merchant ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. Washington also revoked a license authorising the sale of Iranian oil over fresh attacks.

In a statement on social media, the US Central Command said it launched “a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway.”

In retaliation, Tehran struck back on Bahrain and Kuwait. The exchange of fire has raised concerns over the resumption of the conflict, which seemed to have subsided following a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two countries on June 17.

The flare-up also comes amid the 6-day funeral of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died on February 28, the first day of the conflict.

(With inputs from AP)

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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