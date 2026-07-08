Trump says Iran ceasefire ‘over’ after fresh US strikes, but leaves door open for talks

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the interim agreement with Iran is “over” even as he maintained that the talks over the peace deal will continue.

“For me, I think it’s over. It’s just a waste of time dealing with them,” Trump told reporters when asked about the status of the ceasefire. He was speaking on the sidelines of the two-day NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸🇮🇷 U.S President Trump announced that the CEASEFIRE WITH IRAN IS OVER. “To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them…They’re scum. They’re sick people.” pic.twitter.com/qvDXZY60fc — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 8, 2026

US launches strikes on over 80 Iranian military targets

The President’s remark comes hours after the US launched strikes on over 80 Iranian military targets after merchant ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. Washington also revoked a license authorising the sale of Iranian oil over fresh attacks.

In a statement on social media, the US Central Command said it launched “a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway.”

In retaliation, Tehran struck back on Bahrain and Kuwait. The exchange of fire has raised concerns over the resumption of the conflict, which seemed to have subsided following a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two countries on June 17.

The flare-up also comes amid the 6-day funeral of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died on February 28, the first day of the conflict.

(With inputs from AP)