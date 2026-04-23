‘Ceasefire continues, so does economic pressure on Iran’, says White House press secretary

The White House, in a statement on Thursday, stated that US President Donald Trump has not set a fixed deadline for ending the current ceasefire with Iran, even as the US intensifies economic pressure on Iran.

While speaking to reporters, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the truce, which is limited to a halt in direct military and kinetic strikes, was extended on Wednesday. She said the extension would remain in place until Iran submits what the US considers a “unified proposal” in ongoing negotiations.

However, Leavitt said that the pause in military action does not signal a broader de-escalation. The United States, she said, is continuing its naval blockade of Iranian ports as part of a wider economic strategy.