Trump claims Iran begging US to make a deal, warns it to ‘get serious soon’

Hours after the reported killing of Iranian navy commander Alireza Tangsiri in an airstrike in Bandar Abbas, US President Donald Trump warned Tehran to “better get serious soon, before its too late” on the truce.

In a post on X, the Republican leader wrote, “The Iranian negotiators are very different and “strange”. They are “begging” us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only “looking at our proposal. WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before its too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!”