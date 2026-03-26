Trump claims Iran begging US to make a deal, warns it to ‘get serious soon’

US has threatened Iran to accept defeat or be “hit harder” than ever before,

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 04:47 PM IST
TrumpTrump claimed Iranian negotiators are ‘”begging’ us to make a deal”.
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Hours after the reported killing of Iranian navy commander Alireza Tangsiri in an airstrike in Bandar Abbas, US President Donald Trump warned Tehran to “better get serious soon, before its too late” on the truce.

In a post on X, the Republican leader wrote, “The Iranian negotiators are very different and “strange”. They are “begging” us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only “looking at our proposal. WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before its too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!”

This comes after Iran rejected the US’ 15-point peace proposal to end the war in West Asia and instead issued its own five-point ceasefire proposal, calling for war reparations and sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz, Tehran’s state media said.

A senior political security official was quoted as saying by Iran’s Press TV that Tehran is insisting the end of conflict will only occur on Tehran’s own terms and timeline. “Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” the official said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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