‘We scre**d up’: Iran admitted that Hormuz attacks were a ‘mistake’, say US officials

Iranian officials have privately told advisers to US President Donald Trump that Tehran made a mistake by targeting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, according to senior US officials, CBS News reported. The officials said Iran described the attacks as the actions of an “errant” faction of hardliners seeking to derail ongoing negotiations, while indicating that it wants to continue talks with Washington.

The Trump administration, however, wants Tehran to publicly acknowledge the incident as a mistake, viewing the attacks as a breach of the ceasefire agreement. Trump reportedly also wants Iran to issue a signed statement declaring that the Strait of Hormuz’s shipping channels would remain open for all and safe, reported BBC.