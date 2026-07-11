‘We scre**d up’: Iran admitted that Hormuz attacks were a ‘mistake’, say US officials

Following the Oman talks, the Trump administration expects Iran to reaffirm that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open and continue to operate as it did before the conflict.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 11, 2026 11:32 AM IST
Iran US warUS President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian (FB)
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Iranian officials have privately told advisers to US President Donald Trump that Tehran made a mistake by targeting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, according to senior US officials, CBS News reported. The officials said Iran described the attacks as the actions of an “errant” faction of hardliners seeking to derail ongoing negotiations, while indicating that it wants to continue talks with Washington.

The Trump administration, however, wants Tehran to publicly acknowledge the incident as a mistake, viewing the attacks as a breach of the ceasefire agreement. Trump reportedly also wants Iran to issue a signed statement declaring that the Strait of Hormuz’s shipping channels would remain open for all and safe, reported BBC.

President Trump has directed his negotiating team — led by Vice-President JD Vance, senior adviser Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to continue diplomatic engagement with Iran. The next round of talks is scheduled to take place in Oman on Saturday.

“They came back to the table and said, ‘We screwed up. We made a mistake. Let’s keep talking,'” one senior US official told CBS News.

Following the Oman talks, the Trump administration expects Iran to reaffirm that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open and continue to operate as it did before the conflict.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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