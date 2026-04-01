US to leave Iran ‘pretty quickly’ and return for ‘spot hits’ if needed, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that America will be “out of Iran pretty quickly” and could return for “spot hits” if needed, as Tehran hit an oil tanker off Qatar’s coast and Kuwait’s airport while airstrikes continued in Iran.
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In a telephonic interview with Reuters, Trump said, “I can’t tell you exactly…we’re going to be out pretty quickly,” when asked when the United States would consider the war in Iran as over.
Trump, who is scheduled to address the country on Thursday (6:30am IST), said that one part of his address would focus on NATO and the western military alliance’s lack of support for US objectives in Iran.
Trump said that he is “absolutely” considering to withdraw the US from NATO, a treaty organization ratified by the US Senate in 1949.
Plumes of smoke rise as strikes hit the city during the US–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
“They haven’t been friends when we needed them. We’ve never asked them for much…it’s a one-way street,” Trump said, Reuters reported.
Detailing about nuclear weapons, Trump said that US actions in Tehran have ensured that the Islamic nation will not have atomic weapon.
“They won’t have a nuclear weapon because they are incapable of that now, and then I’ll leave, and I’ll take everybody with me, and if we have to we’ll come back to do spot hits,” the US president added.
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However, Iran has always rejected the claims of wanting to develop atomic weapons and said that its nuclear programme is peaceful.
During the interview, Trump also expressed hope for finalising a ceasefire deal with the new leaders in the country after the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in airstrikes.
“We have had full regime change,” Trump said, adding “I’m dealing with a very good chance that we’ll make a deal because they don’t want to be blasted anymore.”
When asked about the enriched uranium which Iran already possesses, Trump said, “That’s so far underground, I don’t care about that. We’ll always be watching it by satellite.”
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