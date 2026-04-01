US to leave Iran ‘pretty quickly’ and return for ‘spot hits’ if needed, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that America will be “out of Iran pretty ‌quickly” and could return for “spot hits” if needed, as Tehran hit an oil tanker off Qatar’s coast and Kuwait’s airport while airstrikes continued in Iran.

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In a telephonic interview with Reuters, Trump said, “I can’t tell you exactly…we’re going to be out pretty quickly,” when asked when the United States would consider the war in Iran as over.

Trump, who is scheduled to address the country on Thursday (6:30am IST), said that one part of his address would focus on NATO and the western military alliance’s lack of support for US objectives in Iran.