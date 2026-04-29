Trump instructs aides to prepare for extended blockade of Strait of Hormuz, says report

US President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran, aimed at crippling the country’s economy and forcing concessions on its nuclear programme, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday (Apr 28).
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO
POTUS, in his recent meetings with officials, including a Monday Situation Room discussion, decided to maintain economic pressure on Iran by continuing to block oil shipments to and from its ports.
He concluded other options, like resuming strikes or walking away, were riskier than the blockade, the report stated, citing officials.
The US decision to continue an Iran blockade signals a prolonged standoff, with no clear resolution and uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump says Iran informed it’s in ‘state of collapse’
Trump on Tuesday said that Iran has “just informed” Washington that they are in a “state of collapse” and that Tehran wants America to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible” as the impasse to end the West Asia conflict drags on.
In a post on Truth Social, the US president said, “Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse’. They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!).”
Story continues below this ad
Iran, in the most recent proposal to end the conflict, had reportedly stated that the US should agree to end the war and remove the blockade of Tehran’s ports, and the Islamic nation would discuss the nuclear programme thereafter.
The US Central Command (CENTOM), on Wednesday (Apr 29), said that before the blockade, at least five ships were either anchored or docked at Iran’s Chabahar port, but with Washington restricting maritime trade to and from Iran, the number has risen to over 20 vessels.
“Prior to the U.S. blockade on Iran, 5 ships were moored or anchored in the Iranian port of Chah Bahar on an average day. Today, more than 20 vessels remain in Chah Bahar as U.S. forces cut off economic trade going into and coming out of Iran during the ongoing blockade,” it said in a post on X.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More