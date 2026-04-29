Trump instructs aides to prepare for extended blockade of Strait of Hormuz, says report

US President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran, aimed at crippling the country’s economy and forcing concessions on its nuclear programme, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday (Apr 28).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

POTUS, in his recent meetings with officials, including a Monday Situation Room discussion, decided to maintain economic pressure on Iran by continuing to block oil shipments to and from its ports.

He concluded other options, like resuming strikes or walking away, were riskier than the blockade, the report stated, citing officials.

The US decision to continue an Iran blockade signals a prolonged standoff, with no clear resolution and uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.