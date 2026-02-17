Trump signals ‘indirect role’ as talks resume on Iran nuclear deal: ‘Hope they will be reasonable’

With the second round of talks taking place in Geneva today, US President Donald Trump has said he will be “indirectly involved” in discussions between the US and Iran. Trump said he believes Iran wants to reach a deal over its nuclear programme, the BBC reported. The talks come amid repeated military threats against Iran, as well as the country’s crackdown on internal protests and ongoing disputes over its nuclear activities.

The fresh round of negotiations come after five rounds of failed indirect talks in April-May 2025 that were broken off by joint Israeli and American bombardment of Iran in June.