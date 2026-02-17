Trump signals ‘indirect role’ as talks resume on Iran nuclear deal: ‘Hope they will be reasonable’

Describing the talks as “very important,” Trump suggested that Tehran is now motivated to negotiate.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readFeb 17, 2026 01:50 PM IST
Trump US-Iran dealWashington has also indicated it wants to discuss other matters, including Iran’s missile stockpile. (file)
With the second round of talks taking place in Geneva today, US President Donald Trump has said he will be “indirectly involved” in discussions between the US and Iran. Trump said he believes Iran wants to reach a deal over its nuclear programme, the BBC reported. The talks come amid repeated military threats against Iran, as well as the country’s crackdown on internal protests and ongoing disputes over its nuclear activities.

The fresh round of negotiations come after five rounds of failed indirect talks in April-May 2025 that were broken off by joint Israeli and American bombardment of Iran in June.

Also read | Expert Explains | US-Iran talks: Why both sides are negotiating amid military buildup

Shift in US-Iran positions

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it believed the US position on the nuclear issue had shifted toward “a more realistic one,” the BBC reported. The Geneva meeting, mediated by Oman, is focused on Iran’s nuclear programme and the potential lifting of US economic sanctions. Washington has also indicated it wants to discuss other matters, including Iran’s missile stockpile.

Also read | Behind Donald Trump’s Iran strategy, a pursuit of oil, not regime change

Hope for reasonable talks

Describing the talks as “very important,” Trump suggested that Tehran is now motivated to negotiate. “I don’t think they want the consequences of not making a deal,” he said, adding that Iran learned the repercussions of taking a tough stance during negotiations last summer when the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

“We could have had a deal instead of sending the B-2s in to knock out their nuclear potential. And we had to send the B-2s,” Trump said, referring to the stealth bombers used in the strikes. “I hope they’re going to be more reasonable.”

