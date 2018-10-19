Donald Trump in Montana: Midterm focus is Kavanaugh, immigration

US President Donald Trump rallies with supporters outside a hangar at Missoula International Airport in Missoula, Montana (Reuters) US President Donald Trump rallies with supporters outside a hangar at Missoula International Airport in Missoula, Montana (Reuters)

While campaigning in Montana, President Donald Trump says this Election Day will be about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, immigration, and law and order.

Trump said Thursday at a rally in Missoula that the midterms will be the “election of Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order and common sense.” A caravan of thousands of Central American migrants is advancing to the US border.

Trump is campaigning for GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Tester.

The president says that when they vote, Americans will remember how Democrats fought against Kavanaugh and the Democratic positions on immigration.

