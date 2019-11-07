Trump impeachment probe: Public hearings will begin next week, House says

Written by Nicholas Fandos

The top US diplomat in Ukraine told impeachment investigators last month that it was Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, who instigated the drive to get Ukraine’s president to announce investigations into Trump’s political rivals, saying that Giuliani was acting on behalf of the president.

House Democrats Wednesday released a transcript of the private testimony by the diplomat, William B. Taylor Jr., as they named him as the first of several witnesses who will testify publicly next week in a slate of open impeachment hearings. They will begin laying out a case that Trump abused his office to secure political favors from Ukraine.

In the debut of the public hearings, which are to be televised live from Capitol Hill, lawmakers plan to question Taylor and George P. Kent, a senior American diplomat who oversees policy in the region, during a joint session Wednesday. Then on Friday, they will hear from Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, about her abrupt recall to Washington this spring amid a campaign to smear her as disloyal.

The announcement, after six weeks of fact-finding that largely took place in the Intelligence Committee’s secure chambers, was a sign that Democrats now feel they have assembled a strong enough record to present voters. The hearings will also almost certainly usher in a new, more intense round of partisan warfare as Republicans try to blunt what they see as an existential threat to Trump’s presidency.

All three witnesses Democrats have called for public testimony have spoken privately with investigators, giving damning accounts of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and of how Yovanovitch was treated. They have portrayed a president determined to enlist Ukraine in publicly undermining his political rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden, and to use as leverage a package of military assistance the country badly needed and a White House meeting its new president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, coveted.

While the transcript of Taylor’s testimony did not unearth substantial new information about the Ukraine affair, it made it clear why Democrats have settled on him — a military veteran and nonpartisan career public servant — as their first witness. In it, Taylor recounted in stark terms how he came to understand that US policy in Ukraine was subject to a set of politically motivated preconditions that the president was demanding.

“That was my clear understanding, security assistance money would not come until the president committed to pursue the investigation,” Taylor said, according to the transcript.

It was the fifth transcript Democrats have released so far. Another, of testimony by Yovanovitch, laid out how she was targeted by Giuliani and felt threatened by the president’s disparaging comments about her.

In his testimony, Taylor singled out Giuliani as the leader of the effort to get Zelenskiy to commit publicly to investigations that Trump wanted, including one of Burisma, an energy company that employed Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s younger son.

Democrats were not the only ones racing to position themselves for the inquiry’s new public phase.

A senior administration official said it would add two officials to help draft its public response to the inquiry. The official confirmed that Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, and Tony Sayegh, a former aide to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, would join the staff on a temporary basis.

And Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill were considering changes to the Republican makeup of the Intelligence Committee and road-testing new lines of defense of Trump’s behavior.

On Wednesday, they questioned David Hale, the No. 3 official at the State Department, but three others skipped their scheduled appearances. Those officials were Russell T. Vought, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget; T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, a counselor at the State Department; and Rick Perry, the energy secretary.

Still, they continued to pursue administration officials who could help round out their narrative of what transpired. On Wednesday evening, a lawyer for Jennifer Williams, a national security aide to Vice President Mike Pence who listened to a July phone call in which Trump pressed Zelenskiy for the investigations, released a cryptic statement indicating she might testify as scheduled on Thursday.

“Jennifer is a longtime dedicated State Department employee,” said the lawyer, Justin Shur. “If required to appear, she will answer the committees’ questions. We expect her testimony will largely reflect what is already in the public record.”

Two more high-profile witnesses — John Bolton, the president’s former national security adviser, and Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff — are expected to defy congressional requests to appear on Thursday and Friday.

Democrats gave yet another sign on Wednesday that they would not wait around to try to force noncompliant witnesses like Bolton to appear. They unexpectedly pulled a subpoena for Bolton’s deputy, Charles Kupperman, informing him that his decision not to show up would just pad a case that Trump was obstructing Congress’s inquiry.

Kupperman had filed an unusual lawsuit last month asking a federal judge to determine whether he should listen to Trump — who ordered him to not cooperate with House investigators — or comply with the subpoena. The panel asked the judge overseeing the suit to dismiss the case, and said it expected Kupperman to abide by a ruling in a similar case that is expected in the coming days.

Kupperman’s lawyer, Charles J. Cooper, also represents Bolton. Democrats have not yet subpoenaed Bolton to testify. If they do, Cooper is likely to file a similar suit asking a federal judge to determine whether Bolton should speak with investigators.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said his panel, which is leading the impeachment inquiry, would soon announce additional hearings and continue to release transcripts of private depositions.

“Those open hearings will be an opportunity for the American people to evaluate the witnesses for themselves, to make their own determinations about the credibility of the witnesses, but also to learn first hand about the facts of the president’s misconduct,” Schiff told reporters on Wednesday.

Democrats consider Taylor to be perhaps their best witness.

In an opening statement that became public at the time, Taylor laid out how he came to understand from others within the administration that the entire American relationship with Ukraine had become dependent on its leaders publicly discrediting Trump’s political rivals by committing to announcing they were opening investigations into Democrats. He singled out Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, who Taylor said informed him that Trump had made a White House meeting with Ukraine’s new president and the delivery of $391 million in security aid for the country contingent on the investigations.

The transcript released Wednesday fleshed out that story, adding compelling new details. Taylor testified that Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gina Haspel, the CIA director, had sought a meeting with Trump this summer to try to persuade him to release the security assistance. But they struggled to find a time to meet for reasons both mundane and bizarre.

“It turns out, Mr. Chairman, that those principals, as we call them, were on different trips at different times,” Taylor said. “I think this was also about the time of the Greenland question, about purchasing Greenland, which took up a lot of energy in the NSC.”