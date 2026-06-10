Trump’s border enforcement plan gets a boost with House Republicans nod for $70 billion package

President Donald Trump gestures as he steps off Air Force One, early Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The US House of Republicans on Wednesday approved a $70 billion immigration enforcement package that would fund border and deportation agencies through the remainder of US President Donald Trump’s term, bringing a legislative victory for the White House after months of partisan deadlock.

The Secure America Act cleared the House in a narrow 214-212 vote, largely along party lines. The Senate had already approved the legislation last week and the bill now heads to President Trump’s desk for final approval.

Funding for ICE, border security

The legislation allocates $38 billion to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), $26 billion to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and roughly $5 billion to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through September 2029, as per The Guardian reports.