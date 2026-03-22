Trump threatens to deploy ICE agents at US airports if Democrats do not agree to fund DHS

US President Donald Trump Sunday said that he will deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to US airports on Monday if congressional Democrats do not immediately agree to fund the Department of Homeland Security as part of airport safety, reported Reuters.
“I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday, more than a month into a partial government shutdown.
More than 60,000 TSA personnel could miss a full paycheck for the second time
If unsupported, Transportation Security Administration personnel could miss a second full paycheck on Friday as a result of the shutdown as lawmakers clash over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency for TSA and ICE. More than 65,000 employees, including 50,000 airport security officers are associated with the TSA workforce, states Reuters.
“If the Democrats do not allow for Just and Proper Security at our Airports, and elsewhere throughout our Country, ICE will do the job far better than ever done before!” the president wrote on Truth Social. “I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, ‘GET READY.’ NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!”
Partial government shutdown led to staff shortages at airport
A partial government shutdown, ongoing since February 2026, has caused staff shortages at the airport security, leading to delays and wait times expected to remain unpredictable over the weekend.
Lawmakers are trying to reach an agreement to reopen the Department of Homeland Security. However, a solution is still uncertain despite efforts to finalise a deal before the spring recess of the Congress, the CNN reported.
‘Unclear what role ICE agents would play without training’
It is unclear what role ICE agents would play, as they are not trained in airport security screening. TSA staff usually undergo months of training, while airline workers and private security teams may assist with managing queues and exit points, says Reuters.
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“What it takes to be a TSA officer, a certified officer, to be able to do screening takes weeks and months to do,” George Borek, an Atlanta TSA officer and union steward, told CNN. “The president can have them come there but I don’t see how that helps us in getting through this time period.”
TSA officers have called in sick and the shortage of security agents has disrupted travel at major airports. Over 10% of TSA officers called in sick on more than half of the past seven days, DHS said in a statement on Saturday. More than 400 TSA workers have quit since the partial shutdown began on February 14, DHS said, adding that resignations and call-outs are expected to “significantly increase” as the shutdown drags on.
Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, on Saturday offered to cover TSA paychecks “during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country.
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