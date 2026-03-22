Trump threatens to deploy ICE agents at US airports if Democrats do not agree to fund DHS

US President Donald Trump Sunday said that he will deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to US airports on Monday if congressional Democrats do not immediately agree to fund the Department of Homeland Security as part of airport safety, reported Reuters.

“I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday, more than a month into a partial government shutdown.

More than 60,000 TSA personnel could miss a full paycheck for the second time

If unsupported, Transportation Security Administration personnel could miss a second full paycheck on Friday as a result of the shutdown as lawmakers clash over funding for ⁠the Department ​of Homeland Security, the parent agency for TSA and ICE. More than 65,000 employees, including 50,000 airport security officers are associated with the TSA workforce, states Reuters.