Trump has close shave as his chopper comes too close to passenger jet

A military helicopter carrying US President Donald Trump came in close proximity to a passenger jet in Washington on Tuesday.

The flight scare happened likely due to garbled communications between Trump’s crew and the air traffic controllers in Ronald Reagan National Airport’s tower, The New York Times reported citing people aware of the matter.

NEW: STATter911 video showing a jet departing Runway 1 at DCA as the helicopter with President Trump was over East Potomac Park heading toward Joint Base Andrews. As @WSJ reports, the normal procedure of stopping commercial flights at Reagan National did not occur this afternoon… https://t.co/l3qGgDvXfa pic.twitter.com/lj4K19818w — Dave Statter (@STATter911) August 5, 2026

The miscommunication between the chopper and the ATC delayed the controllers from clearing the air traffic, which resulted in Marine One coming within a proximity of 0.8 miles (1.2 kilometres).

The incident occurred on Tuesday noon when Trump was flying to Joint Base Andrews from the White House during a planned trip of Los Angeles.