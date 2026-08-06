Trump has close shave as his chopper comes too close to passenger jet

The flight scare happened likely due to garbled communications between Trump's crew and the air traffic controllers in Ronald Reagan National Airport’s tower.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 10:15 AM IST
President Donald Trump steps off from Marine One upon his arrival at the Ellipse just outside of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)President Donald Trump steps off from Marine One upon his arrival at the Ellipse just outside of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Make us preferred source on Google

A military helicopter carrying US President Donald Trump came in close proximity to a passenger jet in Washington on Tuesday.

The flight scare happened likely due to garbled communications between Trump’s crew and the air traffic controllers in Ronald Reagan National Airport’s tower, The New York Times reported citing people aware of the matter.

The miscommunication between the chopper and the ATC delayed the controllers from clearing the air traffic, which resulted in Marine One coming within a proximity of 0.8 miles (1.2 kilometres).

The incident occurred on Tuesday noon when Trump was flying to Joint Base Andrews from the White House during a planned trip of Los Angeles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments