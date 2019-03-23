Trump, Germany’s Merkel discuss trade, NATO funding, Brexit

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday to discuss a range of issues including trade and NATO funding, the White House and a senior administration official said.

The phone call took place shortly after Trump began a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

A White House statement said the conversation covered issues including trade, the Brexit debate in Britain, and upcoming meetings. A senior administration official said the conversation also covered funding for the NATO alliance.

Trump has long complained that Germany needs to pay more for the common defense in Europe.