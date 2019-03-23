Trump, Germany’s Merkel discuss trade, NATO funding, Brexit

Toggle Menu
The conversation covered issues including trade, the Brexit debate in Britain, and upcoming meetings. A senior administration official said the conversation also covered funding for the NATO alliance.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump during their joint news conference in the White House. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday to discuss a range of issues including trade and NATO funding, the White House and a senior administration official said.

The phone call took place shortly after Trump began a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

A White House statement said the conversation covered issues including trade, the Brexit debate in Britain, and upcoming meetings. A senior administration official said the conversation also covered funding for the NATO alliance.

Trump has long complained that Germany needs to pay more for the common defense in Europe.

