‘Paris will soon be a Muslim city’: Trump hits out at Macron over France unrest

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Trump says Paris will be a Muslim city very soon and Macron should have closed his borders, as French protests over living costs turn violent.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readOct 20, 2026 01:32 PM IST First published on: Oct 20, 2026 at 01:31 PM IST
Trump-France protestFrench President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump hit out at the French immigration policy for the ongoing unrest in France, saying “Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon” and that French President Emmanuel Macron should have shut his borders years ago. Trump made the remarks to reporters, after a weekend of protests over living costs in France turned into looting and fires. He said he had warned Macron about the risks soon after they first met. Macron has condemned the violence but has not declared a national state of emergency.

Trump told reporters that Macron was “letting everybody from the world come in”. He said he has known the French president for about eight or nine years and told him early on, “you’re making a big mistake”.

He set France against his own country’s policy. “We closed our borders. He didn’t,” Trump said. He added that Macron “should’ve closed his borders a long time ago” and that he had told him to do so.

What is happening in France

Protests against the cost of living and rising fuel prices broke out across France over the weekend. Many turned violent. Public buildings were set on fire, shops were looted and historic landmarks were targeted.

Police have detained more than 2,400 people, and nearly 1,000 police officers and gendarmes have reportedly been injured. Officials brought in partial curfews on Monday.

Also read Why are French students on the streets 6 months before elections

Macron condemned what he called unbridled violence and said those behind the damage would face legal action. His government is working to restore order.

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Trump has presented the unrest as proof of the cost of open borders. Debate in France, however, has pointed to a wider set of grievances. These include economic hardship, the rising cost of living, pressure on public services and anger among young people.

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France
Police detain a protester during a demonstration against rising living costs and students’ grievances, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

Right-wing politicians and commentators have called for tighter immigration controls. Whether immigration caused the violence is a separate question from these money and public service concerns.

Why it matters in the US

Trump also wrote on Truth Social on Monday that migrants have taken over France and that it must close its borders fast. Vice President J.D. Vance said on X on Saturday that Western liberals had brought in large numbers of migrants and ignored questions of assimilation.

The remarks come two weeks before the November 3 midterm elections, which will decide who controls Congress. Polls favour the Democratic Party. A Pew Research poll this month found that the economy matters to 82% of US voters in choosing how to vote, against 59% for immigration. Analysts quoted on the issue say foreign unrest ranks low for voters, though it may help Trump rally his base.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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