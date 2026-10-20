‘Paris will soon be a Muslim city’: Trump hits out at Macron over France unrest

US President Donald Trump hit out at the French immigration policy for the ongoing unrest in France, saying “Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon” and that French President Emmanuel Macron should have shut his borders years ago. Trump made the remarks to reporters, after a weekend of protests over living costs in France turned into looting and fires. He said he had warned Macron about the risks soon after they first met. Macron has condemned the violence but has not declared a national state of emergency.

Trump told reporters that Macron was “letting everybody from the world come in”. He said he has known the French president for about eight or nine years and told him early on, “you’re making a big mistake”.

.@POTUS on the France riots: "Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon, and that wasn’t the deal… Emmanuel should’ve closed his borders a long time ago. I told him to do it." https://t.co/Ep8mzgPVq8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 19, 2026

He set France against his own country’s policy. “We closed our borders. He didn’t,” Trump said. He added that Macron “should’ve closed his borders a long time ago” and that he had told him to do so.

What is happening in France

Protests against the cost of living and rising fuel prices broke out across France over the weekend. Many turned violent. Public buildings were set on fire, shops were looted and historic landmarks were targeted.

Police have detained more than 2,400 people, and nearly 1,000 police officers and gendarmes have reportedly been injured. Officials brought in partial curfews on Monday.

Also read Why are French students on the streets 6 months before elections

Macron condemned what he called unbridled violence and said those behind the damage would face legal action. His government is working to restore order.

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Trump has presented the unrest as proof of the cost of open borders. Debate in France, however, has pointed to a wider set of grievances. These include economic hardship, the rising cost of living, pressure on public services and anger among young people.

Police detain a protester during a demonstration against rising living costs and students’ grievances, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

Right-wing politicians and commentators have called for tighter immigration controls. Whether immigration caused the violence is a separate question from these money and public service concerns.

Why it matters in the US

Trump also wrote on Truth Social on Monday that migrants have taken over France and that it must close its borders fast. Vice President J.D. Vance said on X on Saturday that Western liberals had brought in large numbers of migrants and ignored questions of assimilation.

Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn’t listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country. — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 18, 2026

The remarks come two weeks before the November 3 midterm elections, which will decide who controls Congress. Polls favour the Democratic Party. A Pew Research poll this month found that the economy matters to 82% of US voters in choosing how to vote, against 59% for immigration. Analysts quoted on the issue say foreign unrest ranks low for voters, though it may help Trump rally his base.

(With inputs from agencies)