Donald Trump: First shot of Pfizer vaccine in US will be given in less than 24 hours

US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump said late on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine that the first shot would be administered in the United States in less than 24 hours.

