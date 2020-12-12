scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 12, 2020
Top news

Donald Trump: First shot of Pfizer vaccine in US will be given in less than 24 hours

The FDA approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States.

By: Reuters | Washington | Updated: December 12, 2020 10:22:15 am
Donald Trump, US PresidentUS President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump said late on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine that the first shot would be administered in the United States in less than 24 hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 12: Latest News

Advertisement