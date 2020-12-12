Donald Trump: First shot of Pfizer vaccine in US will be given in less than 24 hours

0 Comment(s) *
President Donald Trump said late on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine that the first shot would be administered in the United States in less than 24 hours.
