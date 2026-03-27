‘Talks are ongoing’: Trump extends deadline for Iran to open strait of Hormuz by 10 days

US President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 10 days, while pausing strikes on Iranian energy facilities until April 6, as contacts between the two sides continue.
The announcement came in a post on Truth Social on Thursday, where Trump said the decision followed a request from Tehran. The pause delays further US action on energy infrastructure even as fighting continues across the region, including air strikes in Iran and Lebanon and missile exchanges involving Israel and Gulf countries.
Trump also repeated his claim that Iran is seeking a deal, though Tehran has denied holding negotiations.
He said the US wants the Strait of Hormuz reopened and broader issues, including Iran’s military and nuclear programme, addressed, but added there was no certainty that an agreement would be reached.
“As per Iranian Government request… I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Talks are ongoing… they are going very well.”
The pause extends an earlier five-day halt on targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure and signals an attempt to keep diplomatic channels open while military operations continue elsewhere.
Speaking later to Fox News, Trump said Iran had asked for a shorter pause. “They asked for seven. I gave them ten,” he said, adding that discussions were progressing “fairly well”.
He also said Iran had allowed oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz during the talks. The developments come as Israel said it had killed Revolutionary Guards naval commander Alireza Tangsiri in a strike, while Iran continued missile and drone attacks across the region.
Both sides have exchanged threats over the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments, raising concerns about further escalation.