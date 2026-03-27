‘Talks are ongoing’: Trump extends deadline for Iran to open strait of Hormuz by 10 days

Donald Trump said Iran had asked for a shorter pause. “They asked for seven. I gave them ten,” he said, adding that discussions were progressing “fairly well”.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 27, 2026 05:23 AM IST First published on: Mar 27, 2026 at 05:22 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks at a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day, in the East Room of the White House.(AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 10 days, while pausing strikes on Iranian energy facilities until April 6, as contacts between the two sides continue.

The announcement came in a post on Truth Social on Thursday, where Trump said the decision followed a request from Tehran. The pause delays further US action on energy infrastructure even as fighting continues across the region, including air strikes in Iran and Lebanon and missile exchanges involving Israel and Gulf countries.

Trump also repeated his claim that Iran is seeking a deal, though Tehran has denied holding negotiations.

He said the US wants the Strait of Hormuz reopened and broader issues, including Iran’s military and nuclear programme, addressed, but added there was no certainty that an agreement would be reached.

‘Talks are ongoing… going very well’

“As per Iranian Government request… I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Talks are ongoing… they are going very well.”

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The pause extends an earlier five-day halt on targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure and signals an attempt to keep diplomatic channels open while military operations continue elsewhere.

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‘They asked for seven… I gave them ten’

Speaking later to Fox News, Trump said Iran had asked for a shorter pause. “They asked for seven. I gave them ten,” he said, adding that discussions were progressing “fairly well”.

He also said Iran had allowed oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz during the talks. The developments come as Israel said it had killed Revolutionary Guards naval commander Alireza Tangsiri in a strike, while Iran continued missile and drone attacks across the region.

Both sides have exchanged threats over the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments, raising concerns about further escalation.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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