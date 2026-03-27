‘Talks are ongoing’: Trump extends deadline for Iran to open strait of Hormuz by 10 days

President Donald Trump speaks at a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day, in the East Room of the White House.(AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 10 days, while pausing strikes on Iranian energy facilities until April 6, as contacts between the two sides continue.

The announcement came in a post on Truth Social on Thursday, where Trump said the decision followed a request from Tehran. The pause delays further US action on energy infrastructure even as fighting continues across the region, including air strikes in Iran and Lebanon and missile exchanges involving Israel and Gulf countries.