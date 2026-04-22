Trump extends ceasefire after request from Pakistan leaders, but Iran strikes ships in Hormuz

A tanker sits anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran (AP Photo)

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), on Wednesday (April 22), fired on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, causing damage to the vessel hours after US President Donald Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire between the two warring nations.

A second vessel was fired on in the strait shortly after, with no damage reported, according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre.

Trump on Tuesday announced that he would extend his two-week ceasefire with Iran, reversing earlier remarks that military action was imminent.

‘Ship ignored warnings’

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO), a monitoring agency run by the British military, reported that an Iranian Revolutionary Guard gunboat opened fire on a vessel without issuing any warning, though no injuries were reported in the incident.