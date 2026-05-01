Trump announces 25% tariffs on EU cars, trucks: ‘Not complying with our fully agreed to trade deal’

The decision marks a significant shift in transatlantic trade policy and comes at a time when the global economy remains sensitive to policy shocks. (AP file photo)

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that tariffs on cars and trucks imported from the European Union will be raised to 25 per cent, with the new rates set to take effect next week. The decision marks a significant shift in transatlantic trade policy and comes at a time when the global economy remains sensitive to policy shocks.

Trump said that the EU had failed to adhere to the terms of the previously negotiated trade deal, although he did not specify the areas of non-compliance. “The EU is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal,” he said, without providing further details.