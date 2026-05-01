Trump announces 25% tariffs on EU cars, trucks: ‘Not complying with our fully agreed to trade deal’

The original agreement, finalised in July between Trump and Ursula von der Leyen, had set a 15 per cent tariff on most traded goods.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: May 1, 2026 09:56 PM IST
Donald trump, eu, tariff,The decision marks a significant shift in transatlantic trade policy and comes at a time when the global economy remains sensitive to policy shocks. (AP file photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that tariffs on cars and trucks imported from the European Union will be raised to 25 per cent, with the new rates set to take effect next week. The decision marks a significant shift in transatlantic trade policy and comes at a time when the global economy remains sensitive to policy shocks.

Trump said that the EU had failed to adhere to the terms of the previously negotiated trade deal, although he did not specify the areas of non-compliance. “The EU is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal,” he said, without providing further details.

The original agreement, finalised in July between Trump and Ursula von der Leyen, had set a 15 per cent tariff on most traded goods. The framework, referred to as the Turnberry Agreement, was designed to stabilise trade relations and avoid escalation.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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