‘You’re a vile disgusting man’: Trump faces criticism over his ‘celebratory’ post on Robert Mueller’s death

All told, Mueller brought criminal charges against six of the president’s associates, including his campaign chairman and first national security adviser. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

US President Donald Trump did not hold back in sharing his views following the death of former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III, who investigated ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns.

Now, Trump finds himself facing intense criticism after he took to Truth Social, saying he is glad Mueller is dead.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Critics unleashed a wave of condemnation, describing him as everything from a vile man to a criminal fraud.

Michael Steele, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, reacted to Trump’s response, calling him a “vile disguisting man” who “reeks of weakness and insecurities”.