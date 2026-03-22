‘You’re a vile disgusting man’: Trump faces criticism over his ‘celebratory’ post on Robert Mueller’s death
Robert S. Mueller III, who reshaped the FBI into a counterterrorism-focused agency after the September 11 attacks and later served as special counsel investigating links between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, passed away at the age of 81 on Friday night.
Now, Trump finds himself facing intense criticism after he took to Truth Social, saying he is glad Mueller is dead.
“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP”
Critics unleashed a wave of condemnation, describing him as everything from a vile man to a criminal fraud.
Michael Steele, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, reacted to Trump’s response, calling him a “vile disguisting man” who “reeks of weakness and insecurities”.
“You are a vile disgusting man. Petty and pathetic, you are a hypocrite who reeks of weakness and insecurities with no moral core. Regardless of the politics, the American people should be embarrassed and ashamed for ever having entrusted you with leadership,” he said in a post on X.
.@realDonaldTrump you are a vile disgusting man. Petty and pathetic, you are a hypocrite who reeks of weakness and insecurities with no moral core. Regardless of the politics, the American people should be embarrassed and ashamed for ever having entrusted you with leadership.… pic.twitter.com/WsioV2yljF
Calling Mueller a “hero”, Rick Wilson condemned Trump’s words, calling him a “low, degenerate, criminal fraud who left a full stain on the Presidency.”
“Robert Mueller was a hero who served this nation with honor for his entire life. When you die, Americans, and people around the world, will dance in the streets for weeks because you’re a low, degenerate, criminal fraud who left a full stain on the Presidency,” he said on X.
Robert Mueller was a hero who served this nation with honor for his entire life.
When you die, Americans, and people around the world, will dance in the streets for weeks because you’re a low, degenerate, criminal fraud who left a full stain on the Presidency. pic.twitter.com/2QWJzU2NxP
Democrats also jumped in with their criticism of Trump
“Every day, this president shows his basic indecency and unfitness for office,” Sen. Adam Schiff wrote on X in response to Trump’s statement.
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Dan Goldman, a congressman from New York said, “The President of the United States disgustingly celebrates Mueller’s death simply because he exposed Trump’s efforts to steal the 2016 election. Mueller and Trump represent polar opposites of what a public servant should be.”
We mourn the passing of Robert Mueller, a true public servant: bronze star Vietnam veteran, federal prosecutor, FBI Director, and impartial special counsel.
Yet the President of the United States disgustingly celebrates Mueller’s death simply because he exposed Trump’s efforts…
“This post from @POTUS is thoroughly despicable, totally predictable…and utterly authentic,” said David Axelrod, former senior adviser to Barack Obama.
Alex Vindman, a Democrat running for Senate and a military veteran, said, “Draft-dodger saying this about a Vietnam combat vet and career public servant. Despicable and disqualifying in any other decade.”
Comparison to Charlie Kirk’s death
Some drew comparison to death of the rightwing youth activist Charlie Kirk, where anyone perceived to be celebrating was targeted online and, in at least 30 reported cases, lost their jobs, reported The Guardian.
“I expect every Republican who was outraged at people for celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death to immediately condemn Trump for saying ‘I’m glad he’s dead’ about Robert Mueller. This is disgusting,” said Harry Sisson, a young political commentator.
I expect every Republican who was outraged at people for celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death to immediately condemn Trump for saying “I’m glad he’s dead” about Robert Mueller. This is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/Ow2fxyKyR3
Robert S. Mueller III, who reshaped the FBI into a counterterrorism-focused agency after the September 11 attacks and later served as special counsel investigating links between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, passed away at the age of 81 on Friday night.
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“With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away” on Friday night, his family said in a statement Saturday. “His family asks that their privacy be respected.”
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