‘China will eat them up’: Trump slams Canada for rejecting ‘golden dome’ plan in Greenland

US President Donald Trump has attacked Canada for rejecting the proposed Golden Dome missile defence system over Greenland, accusing Ottawa of siding with China and undermining North American security.

The remarks have intensified tensions between Washington and Ottawa, prompting a sharp response from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

US President Donald Trump has criticised Canada for rejecting a major US missile defence proposal. He shared a post on Truth Social saying that Canada was making a “big mistake” by opposing the plan for a ‘Golden Dome’ defence system over Greenland and instead siding with China, which would “eat them up”. 

“Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China, who will ‘eat them up’ within the first year!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday.

The US President claimed that Canada had turned away from a vital defence partnership while expanding economic links with China. 

Trump hits back at Canada’s Mark Carney

Trump’s outburst comes amid escalating tensions between the United States and its northern neighbour, Canada, following recent remarks by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The row sharpened after Carney, speaking at the 56th Annual WEF Summit earlier this week, warned against growing economic and strategic pressure from major powers.

On Wednesday, speaking at the 56th annual summit of the WEF, Trump criticised Carney directly. He said that Canada should be more ‘grateful’ to the US for what he called ‘freebies’. “Canada lives because of the United States,” Trump had said.

“Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.” He was referring to Carney’s speech in which the Canadian President said the US-led global system of governance is enduring ‘a rupture,’ defined by great power competition and a ‘fading’ rules-based order. 

What did Carney say?

Following this, Carney Thursday responded to Trump’s comment that ‘Canada lives because of the United States,” saying Canada thrives because of Canadian values.

“Canada doesn’t live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian,” Carney said.

Since entering Canadian politics in 2025, Carney has repeatedly warned that the world was not going to return to a pre-Trump normal. He reaffirmed that message on Tuesday, in a speech that did not name Trump but offered an analysis of the president’s impact on global affairs.

