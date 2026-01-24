‘China will eat them up’: Trump slams Canada for rejecting ‘golden dome’ plan in Greenland

US President Donald Trump has accused Canada of making a “ 'big mistake' by rejecting the Golden Dome missile defence plan over Greenland and favouring closer ties with China.

US President Donald Trump has criticised Canada for rejecting a major US missile defence proposal. He shared a post on Truth Social saying that Canada was making a “big mistake” by opposing the plan for a ‘Golden Dome’ defence system over Greenland and instead siding with China, which would “eat them up”.

“Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China, who will ‘eat them up’ within the first year!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday.



The US President claimed that Canada had turned away from a vital defence partnership while expanding economic links with China.