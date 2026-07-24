‘Bigger than ever’: Trump says he’s close to deciding on massive Iran attack

Speaking to Axios on Thursday, Trump said he has not yet made a final decision on it but that such an attack would have consequences.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJul 24, 2026 09:28 AM IST First published on: Jul 24, 2026 at 09:21 AM IST
US Iran WarUS President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Twelve days into the latest round of fighting with Iran, President Donald Trump is weighing whether to go further still not just more strikes, but a return to full-scale combat on a scale he says would dwarf anything seen so far in this conflict, including the strikes carried out during Operation Epic Fury.

Speaking to Axios on Thursday, Trump gave no timeline and stopped short of confirming a final call, but the tone of his remarks suggested a decision may not be far off, even as the war’s economic and political costs continue to mount at home.

‘We are all set for it’

“I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it,” the president said. He gave no date for when he might decide, and two other US officials told Axios that no call had been made and no new orders had been given to the military.

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The escalation so far has already pushed oil prices past $100 a barrel, and a return to full-scale war remains unpopular with the American public, Axios reported.

Israel would ‘join in two minutes’ but isn’t needed

Trump said Israel would join the fight within minutes if he asked, but added that the US does not need outside help to launch a new operation against Iran, Axios reported.

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He also said Israel would face consequences if it joined the strikes, pointing to the risk of Iranian retaliation against Israel.

Iran ‘hasn’t received enough pain yet’

Trump said Iran wants to negotiate but is not ready to strike a deal, telling Axios that Tehran has not faced enough pressure so far.

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Two regional sources familiar with mediation efforts told Axios that Iran’s leadership has not accepted the latest proposal on the table, with one source saying talks were ongoing but that Iran was not being cooperative.

A widening front in the Red Sea

The US has stepped up its strikes over the past 12 days to stop Iranian attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, though Iran has shown no sign of backing down and has intensified its own attacks in the region. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have also begun attacking Saudi ships in the Red Sea, adding pressure to another key oil route and further unsettling global energy markets.

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Trump wrote on Truth Social that if the Houthis strike again, the US will hold Iran responsible, since the Houthis act as an Iranian proxy, and that both Iran and the Houthis would face serious military consequences.

Meanwhile, Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to attend the late Senator Lindsey Graham’s wake in Washington next week, and said he would meet him if he is in the city, describing ties with Netanyahu as good.

With inputs from Axios

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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