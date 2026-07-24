‘Bigger than ever’: Trump says he’s close to deciding on massive Iran attack

Twelve days into the latest round of fighting with Iran, President Donald Trump is weighing whether to go further still not just more strikes, but a return to full-scale combat on a scale he says would dwarf anything seen so far in this conflict, including the strikes carried out during Operation Epic Fury.

Speaking to Axios on Thursday, Trump gave no timeline and stopped short of confirming a final call, but the tone of his remarks suggested a decision may not be far off, even as the war’s economic and political costs continue to mount at home.

‘We are all set for it’

“I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it,” the president said. He gave no date for when he might decide, and two other US officials told Axios that no call had been made and no new orders had been given to the military.

The escalation so far has already pushed oil prices past $100 a barrel, and a return to full-scale war remains unpopular with the American public, Axios reported.

Israel would ‘join in two minutes’ but isn’t needed

Trump said Israel would join the fight within minutes if he asked, but added that the US does not need outside help to launch a new operation against Iran, Axios reported.

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He also said Israel would face consequences if it joined the strikes, pointing to the risk of Iranian retaliation against Israel.

Iran ‘hasn’t received enough pain yet’

Trump said Iran wants to negotiate but is not ready to strike a deal, telling Axios that Tehran has not faced enough pressure so far.

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Two regional sources familiar with mediation efforts told Axios that Iran’s leadership has not accepted the latest proposal on the table, with one source saying talks were ongoing but that Iran was not being cooperative.

A widening front in the Red Sea

The US has stepped up its strikes over the past 12 days to stop Iranian attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, though Iran has shown no sign of backing down and has intensified its own attacks in the region. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have also begun attacking Saudi ships in the Red Sea, adding pressure to another key oil route and further unsettling global energy markets.

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Trump wrote on Truth Social that if the Houthis strike again, the US will hold Iran responsible, since the Houthis act as an Iranian proxy, and that both Iran and the Houthis would face serious military consequences.

NEW: President Trump says the U.S. will hold Iran responsible if the Houthis continue attacking ships in the Middle East.



"If they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be… pic.twitter.com/G1R8hCee6C — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 23, 2026

Meanwhile, Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to attend the late Senator Lindsey Graham’s wake in Washington next week, and said he would meet him if he is in the city, describing ties with Netanyahu as good.

With inputs from Axios