After US-Israel joint attack on Tehran, Trump asks Iranians to ‘take over government’

Calling Iranian regime a “vicious group of hard, terrible people,” the US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed involvement of Washington in the attack on Iran, saying that his objective is to “protect American people by eliminiating threats from Iran.”
On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said, “A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people.”
In an eight-minute televised remarks, Trump urged the Iranian people to “take over your government” once the military action is completed.
The president claimed that Iran “attempted to rebuild their nuclear program and to continue developing long range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas and could seen reach the American homeland.”
He said that the US is undertaking a “massive” operation to “prevent this very wicked radical dictatorship from threatening America”.
“For forty-seven years, Iran has chanted death to America and wage an unending campaign of bloodshed, taregting the United states and its people,” he said.
This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.
