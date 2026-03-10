US flip flop on Iran: Trump claims war is ‘pretty much’ over, but Pentagon says ‘we’ve only just begun’

President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Members Issues Conference at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral. (Source: AP)

Tensions in the Middle East escalated on Tuesday after Iran launched a coordinated wave of drone and missile strikes across the Persian Gulf. The attacks came amid conflict involving the United States and Israel, raising fears of a wider regional confrontation.

The strikes occurred even as US President Donald Trump suggested that the war might be nearing its end, creating confusion over the actual state of the conflict.

Trump claims war is close to ending

Speaking in an interview and press conference, Trump said US military operations had severely weakened Iran’s forces and were progressing faster than anticipated.

“I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” Trump said in an interview with CBS News, adding that the campaign was “very far ahead” of the four-to-five-week timeline he had earlier suggested.