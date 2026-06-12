Iran says no deal yet after Trump claims ‘finalisation in days’, again

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had reached a “great settlement” with Iran to end the war, but Tehran pushed back hours later saying no final decision had been made. Trump told reporters at the White House, “We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran,” Reuters reported.

The deal would include a 60-day ceasefire extension and reopening the Strait of Hormuz; the US will offer sanctions relief to Iran and lift the blockade, and both sides will hold talks on Iran’s enriched uranium during the 60-day ceasefire, Al Arabiya reported, quoting sources.

However, Tehran has rejected Trump’s statement that a deal was near, saying no agreement had been finalised. The exchange highlighted remaining gaps in negotiations, even as Trump said he had called off new US strikes. This marks the latest case of a Trump claim getting punctured by Iran.

What has Trump said about the deal and strikes?

Trump said negotiations are in the final stage and a signing could take place in Europe over the weekend.

“We’re going to be subject to finalisation of documents. It should get done over the next few days,” he said.

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He added that Vice President JD Vance would attend the signing, while he would not be present. Trump also said the US has “ended the war with Iran” and claimed Tehran has agreed to key conditions.

“They have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon,” he said, adding that Iran would neither develop nor purchase one.

Earlier, Trump had warned Iran would be hit “very hard” and mentioned possible action against Kharg Island. He later said planned strikes were cancelled due to progress in talks.

What has Iran said?

Iran has not confirmed that a final deal has been reached. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said negotiations are still ongoing.

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“Iran has not yet reached a final conclusion regarding an agreement,” he said. He said parts of the draft have been agreed, but there are still differences. Iran also said it will not accept terms that cross its “red lines”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right). (Photos: X/@IRIMFA_SPOX and AP)

Iran has consistently said its nuclear programme is for peaceful use and denied seeking nuclear weapons.

The latest developments follow weeks of exchanges between the US and Iran, including threats, strikes, and attacks linked to key shipping routes.

What happened in the Strait of Hormuz?

Despite talk of a deal, military activity continued. A US official told NBC that American forces shot down two Iranian drones that were heading towards commercial ships.

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This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows Iran’s Kharg Island. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

“US forces shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones. Traffic flow through the Strait continues,” the official said.

also read Why Trump targets Iran’s Kharg Island and how it could trigger a wider conflict

The incident came hours after Trump spoke about being close to an agreement. Trump has repeatedly said a deal was close, but no formal agreement has been announced so far.