Trump claims people of Iran want him as Supreme Leader, says ‘No Thank You’ 

US President Donald Trump, while speaking at a Republican fundraiser event on Wednesday night in Washington, insisted that Iran still wants to make a deal. He said that Iran was negotiating but afraid to admit it openly.
While addressing the event, Trump said, “They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they’re afraid to say it because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people. They’re also afraid they’ll be killed by us.”
Trump says Iranians want me to be their Supreme Leader
Trump claimed that the people of Iran insist on making him the Supreme Leader of Iran but he is not interested in taking the position. He said, “We’d like to make you the next Supreme Leader. No Thank you! I don’t want it.”
This comes a day after Iran denied a 15-pointer plan offered by the US to pause the war in the Middle East.
🚨 President Trump on Iran:
Iran is on its KNEES, begging for a deal, but they can’t say it publicly or they’ll get killed.
Abbas Araghchi says no plan to engage in negotiations with the US
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, on the proposal by the US, said in an interview on state TV that his government has not engaged in talks to end the war and that they do not plan on any negotiations.
The statement followed a report from Iranian state TV’s English-language broadcaster quoting an anonymous official as saying Iran rejected America’s ceasefire proposal and has its own demands to end the fighting, reported the Associated Press.
Officials from Pakistan, Egypt mediated on the 15-pointer US plan
Earlier, two officials from Pakistan, which transmitted the US plan to Iran, described the 15-point proposal broadly, saying it addressed sanctions relief, a rollback of Iran’s nuclear programme, limits on missiles and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil is shipped. An Egyptian official involved in the mediation efforts said the proposal also includes restrictions on Iran’s support for armed groups as per the Associated Press.
Following the denial of the 15-pointer plan given by the US, Iran launched fresh attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries, including strikes that hit a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, sparking a fire.
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