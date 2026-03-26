Trump claims people of Iran want him as Supreme Leader, says ‘No Thank You’ 

US President Donald Trump, while speaking at a Republican fundraiser event on Wednesday night in Washington, insisted that Iran still wants to make a deal. He said that Iran was negotiating but afraid to admit it openly.

While addressing the event, Trump said, “They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they’re afraid to say it because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people. They’re also afraid they’ll be killed by us.”

Trump says Iranians want me to be their Supreme Leader

Trump claimed that the people of Iran insist on making him the Supreme Leader of Iran but he is not interested in taking the position. He said, “We’d like to make you the next Supreme Leader. No Thank you! I don’t want it.”