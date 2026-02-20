‘Nothing like money’: Trump repeats claim of stopping ‘India-Pakistan war’, says ’11 expensive jets were shot down’

Speaking at the Board of Peace Event, Trump said that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told his chief of staff that Trump had helped save 25 million lives.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 11:32 AM IST
Trump board of peace india pak warPresident Donald Trump speaks during a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

US President Donald Trump on Friday the umpteenth time reiterated his claim that he helped “stop the war between India and Pakistan”. He also claimed that “11 expensive jets” were downed during the India-Pakistan conflict last year.

Speaking at the Board of Peace Event, Trump said that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told his chief of staff that Trump had helped save 25 million lives. “He (Pakistani PM) said in front of our Chief of Staff that President Trump saved 25 million lives when he stopped the war between us and India…That war was raging. Planes were being shot down.” He also praised PM Narendra Modi, saying “He’s a great man”, in front of Sharif, who was present at the Board of Peace meeting.

Trump repeats his “phone call” claim

Trump said he threatened the two nations with “not doing trade deals” and “imposing 200 per cent tariffs” if the war wasn’t stopped.

“And I got on the phone with both of them, and I knew them a little bit. I knew Prime Minister Modi very well…I called them and I said, listen, I’m not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don’t settle this up… And all of a sudden, we worked out a deal. I said, if you fight, I’m going to put 200 per cent tariffs on each of your countries.”

“They both wanted to fight. But when it came to money, it’s nothing like money. When it came to losing a lot of money, they said, I guess we don’t want to fight…11 jets were shot down. Very expensive jets,” he added.

Trump has made such claims more than 80 times since the war between the nations ended. Trump also has at different times, given different numbers as to how many jets were shot down.

India has however denied any such claims. New Delhi has maintained that the cessation of firing was agreed on May 10 after direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

‘PM Modi is watching us,’ says Trump

Trump also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi halfway through his speech, saying that “he was watching the event.”

Story continues below this ad

“I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. He’s excited. He’s watching us right now. Pakistan and India. That was a big one. I think you should actually stand, come please stand just for a second. Pakistan and India. Thank you very much,” he said.

India has joined as an observer, represented by Namgya C Khampa, Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington DC to Trump’s Board of Peace. Other observer countries include Germany, Italy, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
galgotias booth
Galgotias University bagged a booth bigger than what 4 IITs combined got
Sam Altman, Sam Altman Express Adda, OpenAI India, OpenAI For India, TCS AI partnership, Tata Consultancy Services, N Chandrasekaran, AI Impact Summit 2026, New Delhi, AI infrastructure India, autonomous agents, Zomato AI, Deepinder Goyal, JioHotstar OpenAI, Uday Shankar, ChatGPT India, data center infrastructure, enterprise AI India, artificial intelligence news India.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is guest at Express Adda today
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Toxic Movie Teaser Launch
Toxic Teaser: Yash-starrer goes all out with violent, gory visuals; fans reminded of KGF
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Altman and Amodei did not hold hands
Airline tag
Why you should tear your baggage tag 'vertically' after a flight
Adaption Labs
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Advertisement
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Fabiano Caruana and the burden of being second best
Fabiano Caruana is the third highest rated player in the history of chess. (PHOTO: Freestyle Chess/Lennart Ootes)
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
Why you should tear your baggage tag 'vertically' after a flight
Airline tag
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement